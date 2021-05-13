MDOT cancels plans to widen the beltway; Montgomery Co. leaders react

MDOT says any additional plans will be considered at a later date

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Plans to widen the beltway will not continue as the Maryland Department of Transportation scales back.

MDOT announced cancellation plans on widening the beltway on Interstate 495 east through Chevy Chase and Silver Spring. The decision comes after years of push back from county and state leaders on the impacts widening the beltway may cause — such as cutting through parks and backyards.

The old plan targeted the roads at the I-270/I-495 spur, but instead, there’s a new focus on building a new American Legion Bridge and two toll lanes in each direction from Virginia to east Maryland. There will also be a high occupancy toll lane added in each direction.

