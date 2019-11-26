MDOT announces temporary road closures during Thanksgiving week in Bethesda

Find out what roads are closed in Montgomery County Thanksgiving weekend

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)– The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Monday afternoon that lanes will be closed Monday, November 25 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The right north and southbound lanes on MD 355/Rockville Pike at Woodmont Avenue will be closed for utility pole removal.

From 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, through 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, there will be no road closures on MD 355/Rockville Pike due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.



This work is part of the ongoing construction of the Crossing Project at the Medical Center Metro Station.