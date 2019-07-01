MDMHA holds last miniature horse show of the year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Mason Dixon Miniature Horse Association held their last horse show for the year at the Troupe Run Stables in Hagerstown.

The organization holds three shows every year for miniature horses.

A miniature horse is any breed under 38 inches.

They had two youth divisions, ages 6 to 12, and 13 to 18, then adult classes. This is the first year they have a golden age group for people over 50.

Candi Weddle has been around horses her entire life. She has had miniatures for 15 years. She attended this show and says she found a sense of community here.

“You get to see all our friends, all our horse friends, say hi to everyone because we won’t see anyone until the banquet. So we get all our hellos and hugs and how ya doins,” said Weddle.

This is the associations 13th year hosting club-pointed shows.