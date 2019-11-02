MCPS students show off STEM skills

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools invited students, families and locals to it’s STEM Festival Showcase.

The showcase featured student-lead projects in science, technology, engineering and math. They were able to show off their skills and their hard work through presentations and demonstrations. Several robotics teams made appearances at the showcase.

“For me, someone who’s not interested in engineering or programming as a future career, I’ve still learned a lot about time management, organization, and project management that I know will help me, no matter what i decide to do,” said Priya Dohlman, a senior on the Montgomery Blair High School robotics team.

The MBHS team looks forward to competing in the spring. They’re hoping for another trip to the robotics world championships.