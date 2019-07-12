MCPS progresses towards redrawing district boundary lines

The School Board of Education is said to hire an outside firm for boundary analysis

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–The Montgomery County Public School Board has moved forward with an initial January proposal to potentially redraw district boundary lines.

MCPS- or Montgomery County Public Schools- hired an outside firm for a district-wide boundary analysis.

Michael Solomon, a member of MOCO students for change says he helped start this discussion over boundary lines. “We are in support of the analysis,” he says, “because we believe our county has school segregation and overcrowding issues.”

Derek Turner, MCPS spokesman, agrees with the overcrowding issue. He adds the reasoning is simple as why there is overcrowding in the first place. “We have added more than ten schools in the last ten years,” says Turner,” and we’ve grown by roughly two thousand kids for about a decade.”

This type of analysis has not been done in over twenty years. Turner mentions what will be taken into account if and when it comes down to redrawing the lines. “Thinking about geography, diversity, and sustainability,” says Turner, “as factors to makes these decisions. “

During some of the community forums with parents about the potential redrawing of boundary lines, racism was allegedly an issue according to Solomon. He said some parents did not want their kids to go to school with certain ethnicities or socio-economic classes

No matter whether you disagree or agree with redrawing of boundaries, Turner wants to remind parents one thing, “really this is about the students and getting the best education possible.”

The analysis is said to be presented to the School Board of Education in the Spring.