MCPS previews future plans, programs

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools parents and students got a look at what’s ahead for the school system.

MCPS is looking to prepare high school students for a changing economy and technology-influenced world. It’s focusing on Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and it’s partnership with Montgomery College.

MCPS will be rolling out new college and career readiness programming in phases over the next six years and will be improving on existing programs as well.

“Earning college credit while in high school, enabling them to graduate with a high school diploma and 60 credits toward an associate’s degree. So, when you think about the time invested in earning a degree after high school graduation, this opportunity provides saving of time and it provides you the savings of money,” said Genevieve Floyd of MCPS Career and Post-Secondary Partnerships.

MCPS encourages parents of eighth-graders to look into these programs before their students start high school.