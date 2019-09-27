MCPS looks into giving athletes physical education credit

Right now, students are required to take two semesters of P.E. and one semester of health

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Board of Education is taking another look at the relationship between athletics and academics.

The Board is considering granting one semester worth of credit to those who participate in MCPS-sponsored sports teams.

Nate Tinbite, the student member of the Board, brought the resolution before the Board and it will be voted on next month.

Tinbite said, “Student-athletes sort of go through a redundant process of having to take part in physical education in school along with the hours of practice they put in after school.”

Right now, students are required to take two semesters of P.E. and one semester of health. But soon, students at Montgomery County’s 25 high schools could have another option when it comes to fulfilling that physical education credit.

Mutahir Abbasi, a senior on the Richard Montgomery High School football team said, “Some athletes want to take a P.E. credit during the season, most of them take weight training so they can stay in shape, I’m neutral on both sides.”

Another RMHS football senior, Muhammad Abbasi, added, “as student-athletes, we’re students first and then we’re athletes.”

The Board and some students argue that the move works in favor of academic success.

“It would allow them to have a period to take a class they want to take, which contributes to academic mobility,” said Tinbite.

Rufael Banjaw, a RMHS football senior, said, “If we had a P.E. class, we could drop that, possibly take a resource or a study hall, get our work done.”

The state of Maryland and other local school systems, like Frederick County Public Schools, only require one semester of physical education, while MCPS requires two semesters.