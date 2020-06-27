MCPS investigating sexual assault allegations involving students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – After dozens of anonymous posts began popping up on social media, Montgomery County Public Schools is working to investigate several allegations of sexual assault potentially involving MCPS students.

In a press release, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jack Smith said MCPS is committed to a fair process where all students involved will have an opportunity to address the allegations.

Montgomery County Police Spokesperson Captain Tom Jordan said they are working with MCPS to identify and provide the victims with helpful resources.

“We want them to come forward so we can document the events so we can investigate thoroughly,” Captain Jordan said. “And most importantly, get the victims the resources they need.”

MCPS and MCPD have announced various resources for victims including advocacy programs and students who may be hesitant to contact the police can call the Montgomery County Hotline at 240-777-4357 or 301-738-2255