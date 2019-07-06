MCPS continues to welcome the LGBTQIA community through updated guidelines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–Montgomery County Public Schools have updated their guidelines for LGBTQIA students.

Montgomery County Public School officials say they are leading the effort in making the LGBTQIA community in schools across the area feel welcome. They are providing schools with more resources and more tips for supporting these students. The new guidelines include how to address students properly. School officials say they work with a number of parent groups to ensure their kids will feel protected.

“Providing them with the resources and tools they need to thrive,” says Gboyinde Onijala, the Montgomery County Public School’s Supervisor Department of Communications, “regardless of how you identify, it’s important that you have the resources you need to excel in our school system.”

The MCPS guidelines ask students and staff to be inclusive with those that identify with the LGBTQIA community. These new guidelines are effective immediately.