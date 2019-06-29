MCPS approves new policy to help keep schools safer from threats

A behavior threat assessment team is at the forefront of what it will take to keep our schools safe says MCPS's PIO

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a policy to keep schools safer from threats.

This policy includes a behavioral threat assessment team to be administered throughout all Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). Derek Turner, MCPS’s PIO, says this team will be composed of a Mental Health professional and a school resource officer. This is all to monitor the mental health of students and to prevent disasters.

“It helps us really keep our schools, our students and our staff safe,” says Turner, “One of the things we learned after the Parkland shooting and the shooting in Saint Mary’s County was that we can be more proactive in keeping our kids safe and really identifying when a student is troubled.”

MCPS Derek Turner adds this policy it is to be implemented immediately all year round.