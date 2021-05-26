MCPS announces students will be back in the classroom full-time in the fall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced that students will be in the buildings full-time in the fall.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight told the board that “in-person is the default.” Additionally, she announced that all students will come back to classes being taught by a teacher that is in the classroom, unlike how this spring some teachers are still virtual. But there will still be a full-time virtual option for students and families who still are not comfortable being back in the buildings.

McKnight said, “there will be an option but that will be under some specific set of circumstances. Outside of that all of our other students we are excited to welcome them back into an in-person experience in the fall.”

A more detailed plan of the plans for the fall will be presented at the next board meeting held in June.