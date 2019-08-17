MCPD searching for suspect in assault, robbery

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police are looking for a man they believe is involved in an assault and robbery case in Aspen Hill.
Investigators think 43-year-old Raul Martinez-Rodriguez was involved in a physical dispute that left a 79-year-old man unresponsive for a period of time.
They believe Martinez-Rodriguez was completing renovations in exchange for a place to stay in the victim’s home. Police say after assaulting the 79-year old victim, he took the victim’s wallet and car and took off.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.
