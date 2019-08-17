MCPD searching for suspect in assault, robbery

News

Investigators think 43-year-old Raul Martinez-Rodriguez was involved in a physical dispute that left a 79-year-old man unresponsive for a period of time.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police are looking for a man they believe is involved in an assault and robbery case in Aspen Hill.

Investigators think 43-year-old Raul Martinez-Rodriguez was involved in a physical dispute that left a 79-year-old man unresponsive for a period of time.

They believe Martinez-Rodriguez was completing renovations in exchange for a place to stay in the victim’s home. Police say after assaulting the 79-year old victim, he took the victim’s wallet and car and took off.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories