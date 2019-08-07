MCPD searching for purse and wallet snatcher

They're asking for the community's help to identify him.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to several theft cases in Montgomery County.

Police say the man in the photo may be involved in several purse and wallet thefts and they’re asking for the community’s help to identify him.

Detectives say there were several reports of stolen wallets and purses in the area from March through May.

Police suggest carrying your bag close to your body and putting wallets inside front pockets.