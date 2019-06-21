MCPD searching for bank robbery suspect

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police are asking the public for help identifying a bank robbery suspect in Gaithersburg.

Police recently released surveillance video from inside the TD Bank on Shady Grove Road from June 8.

Investigators say the suspect approached the bank teller, handed over a note, that told the teller he had a weapon and demanded money.

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.