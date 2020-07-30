MCPD Officers commended for saving stabbing victim’s life

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Body cam footage has been released of two Montgomery County Police Officers working to save the life of someone who had been stabbed multiple times.

Around 4:35a.m. on June 28th, officers responded to the area of Mozart Drive for reports of a stabbing.

Officer Justin Lee arrived at the scene and found a 28-year-old victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Assisted by Officer Addison White, the two were able to provide medical care until Fire and Rescue was able to arrive where they transported the victim in a critical but stable condition.

The officers said they relied on their training, but every single incident they experience can hold something new and unexpected.

“I did just what I thought needed to happen,” White said. “Kind of just listened to myself and trusted myself.”

Witnesses identified the suspect as 34-year-old Marvel Alston, and White convinced him to return to the scene to be arrested.

“We are proud of these highly trained officers who, without regard for their own safety during this ongoing pandemic, provided immediate care that saved a life,” Commander of the 3rd Police District Captain Darren Francke said. “The officers also placed a dangerous criminal under arrest.”

Now the officers said neither of them have spoken to the victim since the incident but the victim has been reportedly released from the hospital.