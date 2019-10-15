MCPD officer dies in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County Police officer is dead after he was shot early this Monday in Silver Spring.

Officer Thomas J. Bomba was a 13-year veteran with the Montgomery County Police Department. He died Monday morning after he was shot in downtown Silver Spring.

“It is with a heavy heart that Montgomery County Police has lost one of our own,” said Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department.

Investigators say Officer Bomba called for help saying he encountered disorderly subjects on the top level of a parking garage on Fenton and Ellsworth. When officers arrived they found Bomba suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two children.

“This is a very difficult job and this is one of these jobs where not everybody comes home when they go out in the morning and it’s a tough loss for everybody,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Police are treating the investigation as a homicide but they are looking at all possibilities, even suicide. Detectives plan to take a look at the officers’ bodycam as well as surrounding businesses for surveillance.

“We also request that if there is anyone that had any contact with officer Thomas Bomba this morning that they would also contact us,” said Chief Jones.

Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.