MCPD arrests man on rape charges

Police got a warrant for William's DNA Tuesday, and testing linked his DNA to both crimes.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a Germantown man for an October 2017 rape at a Gaithersburg bus stop.

Montgomery County Police say David Lee Williams‘ DNA was collected at a 2017 burglary scene and that same DNA was collected after the 2017 rape, linking him to both crimes.

MCPD arrested Williams and charged him with first-degree rape, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Williams is being held without bond.