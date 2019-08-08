MCPD arrests man on rape charges

News

Police got a warrant for William's DNA Tuesday, and testing linked his DNA to both crimes.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a Germantown man for an October 2017 rape at a Gaithersburg bus stop.

Montgomery County Police say David Lee Williams‘ DNA was collected at a 2017 burglary scene and that same DNA was collected after the 2017 rape, linking him to both crimes.

MCPD arrested Williams and charged him with first-degree rape, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. 

Williams is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories