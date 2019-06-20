MCFRS to receive new engines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue will be getting new equipment to help benefit those who risk their lives for citizens.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, there will be 24 new paramedic engines. One of them is already in service and will be followed with 8 new engines. Piringer also says new fire trucks equipped with four-wheel drive will eventually be part of the upgrade as well.

All these will be in service to better serve our communities,” says Piringer, “we are very excited about getting the new apparatus.”

He says this is being funded by the Capital Improvement Budget.

