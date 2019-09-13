MCFRS officials to show a day in the life of a firefighter

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Some of us may never really know what the daily duties are like for firefighters, first responders, and all who have their hands in public safety.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue trainers started an actual fire– for training purposes. People got a chance to put on the extremely heavy gear to see what it’s like to respond to an emergency.

One of the first stations were set up with mangled cars, firefighters have “jaws of life” tools that weigh at least 20 pounds to get someone who may be trapped in a car.

“It’s not generally about the fire that injures people, it’s the smoke,” said Capt. Brady miller, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Trainers coached those to crawl through a narrow dark maze while wearing heavy jackets, pants, boots, equipment, and an oxygen tank.

For people who went through the training, they say they found new respect for what firefighters and first responders do. We have a clear understanding of how athletic one needs to be to perform such duties.

“Today it was about people who respond to those calls. Our firefighters, our paramedics and who actually do the work saving the lives on the ground,” said Sen. Cheryl Kagan, (D) Maryland.

“It was amazing just to see all the things our first responders’ our firefighters have to go through on a daily basis,” said Andrea Parodi, legislative aide for Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass.

Officials plan to host another fire ops 101 training in a few months.