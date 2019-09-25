Mattel is launching new dolls — aimed at breaking gender barriers.
The toy company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called “creatable world,” and they work like this:
The figures come in kits with different hair, clothes, and accessory options.
Some are more feminine… Others are masculine.
Children select and apply any combination of these accessories they like, to create their own custom doll.
The move comes after Mattel has spent years updating its iconic Barbie doll — which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types.
There’s also a barbie that comes in a wheelchair.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Residential substance abuse treatment program for adolescents end services
- After escaping human trafficking, survivor partners with Just Ask Prevention Project to share her story
- Human trafficking groups work together to provide resources
- 13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate into NYC fire dept.
- Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App