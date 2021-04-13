Massive art piece in the making as part of Downtown Silver Spring’s makeover

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — While Silver Spring is in the midst of a makeover, a 25-foot flower is now being installed on the corner of one of the busiest intersections in the downtown area.

The Blumen Lumen stainless-steel flowers are set up with multiple flowers ranging from 18 to 25 feet which will stand on the corner of Georgia and Colesville Road. Designers of the art piece hope to make the area a bit more attractive.

As Silver Spring is becoming more of an art community, they wanted something that would not only provide a huge “wow” factor but also create a destination. Downtown Silver Spring is currently under a 10 million redevelopment project.

The massive art piece will be unveiled on April 15 by healthcare workers.