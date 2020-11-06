MasksOnMaryland campaign launched to give out over 50K masks

Its is a partnership between counties to help keep Marylanders safe

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan urged Maryland residents to “just wear the damn masks” at a press briefing Thursday. As COVID-19 cases rise, officials believe it’s the best way to fight the spread.

Organizers launched #MasksoOnMaryland, a campaign in Kent County, St. Mary’s County, and Montgomery County to give out thousands of free masks. Organizers with the Maryland Department of Health are hoping to host a distribution event to help flatten a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Over 50,000 masks have been distributed so far as part of the campaign.