Marymount University works to increase falls prevention awareness

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Among older adults, falls are the leading cause of injury-deaths, unintentional injuries, and hospital admissions for trauma, according to the Northern Virginia Falls Prevention Alliance.



“Falls are a major public health issue in the United States with 1 in 4 people falling every year, and people thinking ‘I can’t do anything about it,'” said Rita Wong the director of the Northern Virginia Falls Prevention Alliance.



To show people they can do something about the issue, Marymount University started the alliance to work together to provide evidence-based resources and programs to help people decrease their risk of falling.



“They’re evidence-based, meaning that they really have research behind them saying if you do these programs and exercise activities to decrease falls, it really does work,” said Dr. Wong.

For the 10th annual National Falls Prevention Awareness Day, the alliance is hosting a week of health fairs, screenings, and workshops to emphasize the seriousness of falls and ways to reduce fall risk.



“We’re not going to stop every fall that happens, but we can make a big impact in falls with awareness and people participating in classes in fall prevention.”