Marylander’s celebrate Maryland Flag Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– For Marylanders, March 9th is Maryland Flag Day. The day is celebrated by focusing on the historical importance.

The Maryland flag is one of the most distinguishable flags in the country. It consists of the 17th century heraldic banner with the colors and shield from the coat-of-arms of the Calvert-Crossland families of Sir George Calvert. Calvert was the first Lord Baltimore in 1579 and the flag was officially adopted by the state’s general assembly in 1904. The flag also represents the unionization of the state after the Civil War.

“In the Civil War, the gold and black way portrayed on the northern side and the Crossland’s red and white were portrayed on the southern side and then the two were joined together afterwards.” said Amateur Historian Paulie Ward.

If you’re looking at the flag, the proper way to hang it up is by placing the gold and black on the left side facing up.