Zero COVID Cases for Inmates at Frederick County Adult Detention Center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDM) — Frederick County Adult Detention Center has not had any inmate case of COVID-19 since the pandemic has hit.

Those who are incarcerated have been vulnerable to contracting the virus, but risk mitigation at Frederick County Adult Detention Center has kept inmates and staff safe this year.

Frederick County ADC says early in the pandemic, they developed a plan with correctional officers, leadership, and the local health department to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

ADC leadership suspended all central booking, began COVID-19 screenings during processing, and implemented a 14-day quarantine area for offenders before entering general population.

Major Michael Cronise, FCSO, Assistant Corrections Bureau Chief said a lot of credit goes to the staff for implementing the policies, but also inmates for their own good sanitation practices.