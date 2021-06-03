WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The nation reached a milestone regarding Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke.

For the first time on record since 1998, there have been zero child Vehicular Heatstroke deaths for the month of May. Although the yearly Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke death stands at one, The Frederick County Health Departments say this is a major achievement, and it shows more caregivers are being mindful.

Safe Kids, a nonprofit organization in Frederick County that caters to the welfare of children, wants to remind parents of heat safety tips.

“It is critical to always check your car before locking it, never leave your child alone in a car, and make sure to move your car keys out of reach from children. Many times children climb into cars without parents knowing and it can be very dangerous,” said Safe Kids Frederick County and Child Fatality Review coordinator, Jessica Dayal.

Signs of heat stroke in children include severe headache, confusion, and nausea.