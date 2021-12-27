Young interns have important role in history museum’s success

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Sharpsburg, Maryland — in the heart of Civil War battlefield country — takes pride in its history museum and the museum’s internship program is a big part of its success.

While not quite high school age, the interns at the Sharpsburg History Museum are a big part of the success the museum enjoys. Ed Beeler is museum executive director and said the interns “are actually my number one helpers here because without them the museum wouldn’t be growing like it is.”

Growing with the hard work of Adam Oates who is getting quite an education in historic preservation.

“I work as a curatorial intern so I process artifacts,” said Oates.

Max Gregg, who shares Adam’s passion for history, is also helping Adam and Mr. Beeler.

“When it was Halloween, I was dressed up as a Union soldier and then I came to the museum,” Max explained.

It has been a fascinating education for both young men, learning about the region’s rich history.

“Over the summer we went to the Lutheran cemetery,” said Oates, “and we marked down different graves and we inspected which ones were Union soldiers so we put flags on them.”

The region is so rich in historic artifacts and legend.

“I’m still learning lots of new things from the Civil War,” said Gregg, “and what happened in Antietam.”

And these young interns are helping with the growth of the museum.

“The more we grow,” said Beeler, “I’m hoping we can get more interns and more kids in. We’re going to try to start a history club this summer.”

And the museum hopes to expand to a new building in the near future. It was in 1732 that Lord Baltimore issued a proclamation for settlers in Sharpsburg. The town not only was at the center of the Civil War but also the French and Indian War and the American Revolution.