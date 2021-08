PG Police on scene where a young child was shot Photo Courtesy: Twitter, @PGPDNews

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A young child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot.

Officers with Prince George’s County Police responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover around 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the young child suffering from a gunshot wound. Police didn’t reveal exactly where he was shot.

