Young adults of Frederick come together to promote climate change awareness

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Climate change is something we should all be aware of, and college students from The Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup in Frederick are working together to educate the public on the importance of saving the environment.

The CEMWG, which also goes by “Mobilize Frederick” consists of young adults looking to make a change in our community.

The group is initiating an outreach effort to all Frederick residents in hopes of exploring issues, ideas, and potential solutions to address our changing climate.

The organization strives to get the public involved to help save our environment and ensure everyone’s health and safety.

“We really just want to mobilize the county as a whole and talk to each and every individual citizen and get people involved. We want to make a personal impact on climate change,” said Virginia Borda, member of Mobilize Frederick.

Mobilize Frederick has until September 2021 to propose legislative, administrative, and community recommendations to assist the County and City in meeting its goals to best prepare residents for climate change.