You must be 21 to buy tobacco products in Maryland

Beginning October 1, 2019, the minimum sales age for all tobacco products in Maryland is 21.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s new Tobacco 21 Law is curbing tobacco and electronic smoking device use in youth and young adults by raising the legal sales age from 18 to 21, in effect Oct. 1.

Maryland’s new law increases the buying age for tobacco for everyone, except active-duty members of the military.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, at least 17 other states and 480 localities have raised the sales age to 21.

Christina Wolford, manager at Smoker Friendly, says her and her staff are prepared to implement the law.

“Now that the state has went to 21, and of course, we’re going to abide by that law. No I.D. here, no service,” said Wolford.

With the Tobacco 21 Law going into effect, the Maryland Department of Health says their investigation continues into severe lung illnesses, of which 20 cases have been identified in the state and the cause of which is unknown.