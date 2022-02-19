Yoga and whiskey event comes to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Matts up and bottoms up for the people that enjoyed some warrior poses and whiskey pour Saturday

Meinelschmidt Distillery partnered up with Powerhouse Studio to give residents a relaxing way to start their weekend.

The event uses the practice of yoga and the fun of whiskey to introduce them to a small business and give them the opportunity to connect their mind and body more effectively.

“We get to learn a little bit about a small business in the community that wants to see people healthier, and connecting with other people, which is one of those things that’s absolutely important to good health and well-being is the connection, Owner of the Powerhouse Studio, Tina Fraley explained. “Then we offer yoga as a part of bridging that gap between the body and the mind and it is for all levels as well so it’s small businesses banding together.”

The yoga and whiskey event is hosted every month in downtown Hagerstown.