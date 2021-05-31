YMCA pool on Frederick Street in Hagerstown will be bustling this summer

Come on in, the water’s fine! The Hagerstown YMCA opened the gates this Memorial Day weekend for the Claude M. Potterfield Pool on Frederick Street in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Memorial Day turned out to be beautiful weather-wise in our area. The sunny skies were also a perfect way to open the summer season for the Claude M. Potterfield Pool on Frederick Street in Hagerstown.

Along with Olympic-style lap lanes, waterslides, splash pad, concession stand and even arrangements for private parties, the Hagerstown YMCA — which manages the pool — is eager to welcome anyone who is ready for some aquatic fun.

April Miles, aquatic director for the Y, explained, “We have boys and girls clubs, we have the YMCA clubs, we have also swim teams out here, we have our own swim teams out here, swim lessons that are being offered two mornings and evenings, adult lessons. So it’s just based all-community.”

Admission to the pool ranges from $3.00 for preschoolers to $5.00 for adults. Discount season passes are also available.