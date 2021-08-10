YMCA of Hagerstown receives grant money to support Go for Bold campaign

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The YMCA of Hagerstown received grant money from Maryland Physicians Care through Meritus Health.

The $200,000 grant will support programs and outreach efforts at the YMCA that will ultimately help Washington County’s Go for Bold campaign. The campaign goal is for residents to collectively lose one million pounds by 2030.

“That’s what we’re going to be using the funds for is really recharging some of our programs particularly some of the programs we have for our older adults some of our programs for like our Parkinsons exercise also taking it right out into the communities where people may not have an opportunity to be able to come to a place to exercise,” said Maria Rubeling CEO of YMCA Hagerstown.

You can sign up for the Go for Bold campaign online.