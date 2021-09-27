WSSC work to contain sewer overflow in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 30-inch sewer pipe in Germantown collapsed on Sept. 24, leaving sewer water to overflow into Great Seneca Creek.

According to WSSC Water, this will not impact residents’ living conditions; however, residents are urged to avoid great Seneca creek and do not let your pets wander near the water.

Crews say the overflow is ongoing, but they are working to contain the waste by creating a temporary bypass pumping operation.

According to a press release from WSSC Water, the total volume of this overflow is estimated to be in excess of 10,000 gallons.

Crews will investigate to determine what caused the pipe to collapse.

WSSC Water says they have notified the Maryland Department of the Environment and the health departments in both counties.