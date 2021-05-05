Works of America’s first Black portrait artist showcased in Hagerstown

The works of America’s first Black portrait artist, Joshua Johnson, are on display at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown until October 24.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The paintings of an artist considered to be the first professional Black portrait artist in America are now on display at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown.

Joshua Johnson was a freed slave who achieved success as a portraitist of affluent Baltimoreans. We know that his master was a man named William Wheeler, Sr. and that Johnson was purchased in 1764 and set free in 1782, at which time he became an apprentice to a white blacksmith. It is believed that while he was painting he worked as an itinerant craftsman to help support himself, very early in American history.

Sarah Hall, director of the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, said, “Before the Revolutionary War we didn’t have very many professional artists at all, comparatively speaking. So to choose to do that as a free Black in Baltimore is pretty extraordinary.”

The exhibit will run until October 24.