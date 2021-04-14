Woodsboro man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — A Woodsboro man pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child pornography possession Tuesday in the US District Court in Baltimore.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on July 6, 2020 at the residency of Jeffrey John White, 53, on South 2nd Street in Woodsboro.

Police say they found a laptop with 7,000 images and over 240 videos of child pornography on White’s laptop. A child-sized sex doll was also found during the search.

White’s Woodsboro residency is located within a few miles of the town’s elementary school.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports White was previously convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County on September 25, 2014.

White was put on supervised release following his conviction but was found in violation of his parole in September 2015. He was then was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, followed by four years of supervised probation.

During this supervised release, investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office established connections between White’s laptop and the downloading of child pornography.

White faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.