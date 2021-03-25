Woodbridge man arrested and charged for 2 attempted carjackings in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department arrested and charged a Woodbridge man with two attempted carjackings in downtown Silver Spring on March 23.

Officials say on Tuesday, March 23 around 8:55 pm an adult woman called authorities to report an attempted carjacking. She stated her vehicle was parked in the area of Ripley Street and Dixon Avenue and while exiting her vehicle Michael Danso, the suspect approached her. According to officials, Danso assaulted the woman then proceeded to steal her car keys, and attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle. The victim regained her car keys and drove off from the area, after struggling with the suspect.

Shortly after this incident, police received another call for an assault in progress in the area of Ripley Street and Dixon Avenue. The description provided of the suspect matched the description of the suspect in the earlier attempted carjacking. Officials say they arrived at the area of Ripley Street and Dixon Avenue and apprehended Danso.

According to officials, during the second incident, Danso approached a delivery driver and demanded a ride, when the victim refused Danso assaulted him and attempted to steal the vehicle.

Police arrested and transported Danso to a precinct, where he admitted to his involvement in both attempted carjackings. Danso was taken to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with two counts of attempted carjacking and second-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond.