Women’s national HIV day works to spread awareness on the impacts of HIV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Since 2005, March 10 was declared National Women and Girls HIV Awareness Day.

A day to spread awareness about HIV and highlight the work being done to combat HIV in women and girls.

According to the Foundation for AIDS Research, one in four people living with HIV in the United States are women, and one in nine of them are unaware of their status.

HIV advocates say women of color, and Hispanic women are impacted more due to the health and economic disparities that affect their access to health care.

According to the Mayo Clinic, within a few weeks of an HIV infection, you can experience flu-like symptoms such as fever or a sore throat, but at times there can be no symptoms at all, which can increase the risk of spreading the virus.

However, advocates say you can live a perfectly healthy life if diagnosed and we should work together to combat the stigma.

“We really have to do our work in educating our families and educating our communities, so that we eliminate stigma. By medication and proper care, anyone can live a long and healthy life, without fear of spreading the virus. More people should be knowledgeable and spread awareness instead of judgment,” said Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation Ambassador, Martha Cameron.

The CDC recommends at least a yearly testing for everyone ages 13-64.