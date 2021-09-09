Women’s Club of Hagerstown celebrates 100 years

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Incorporated in September of 1921, the Women’s Club of Hagerstown is celebrating 100 years of impactful women making a difference in the community.

As part of the celebration, the Women’s Club received a citation from the City and recognition from Senator Van Hollen’s office, Representative Trone’s office, the Mayor, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

“What a gem we have here in Hagerstown and for this to be your hundredth year,” said City of Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller.

A ribbon-cutting also marked new upgrades to the club’s historic building.

“Every part of the house has had some renovation within the past two years most recent being the upstairs room and the porch,” said Carol Brashears, chairwoman of the 100th anniversary committee.

The Women’s Club of Hagerstown was originally known as the “Forward Club,” a group of women who were part of the relief effort during WWI.

“After the war was over they decided they no longer wanted to be… domesticated they had this freedom so they began researching how to begin a club for women in Hagerstown,” Brashears mentioned.

Today, the Women’s Club of Hagerstown is made up of over 200 members who serve the community through volunteer work and offer support to women, especially through their housing program that provides affordable housing to single women.