Women to Women mentoring strives to build a better future for Frederick women

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In today’s society, having a mentor can be extremely helpful. According to Forbes, studies show that good mentoring can lead to greater career success, which is why some of the wealthiest people have mentors. In Frederick County, Maryland, one organization is hoping to foster that success in women.

Women Mentoring Women is a nonprofit organization in Frederick that aims to assist women who desire personal and professional guidance.

The organization typically meets in person weekly, but because of the pandemic they now meet virtually, however, their goals remain the same.

All women of all ages are welcome. Mentees get paired with a mentor who can help them build a career, learn new skills, and work through any trauma.





The program also helps women who want to get into STEM.

“Connecting STEM women students with STEM women professionals as mentor and role models. Our goal is to cultivate new relationships that help women pursue and persist in STEM majors and careers. This is a free program,” the organization said.

“It’s just nice to be able to come into a space that feels restorative and makes you feel like your grounded. It makes you feel like you can get through anything with the support of a mentor,” said Maureen Walker, mentee of women to women mentoring.