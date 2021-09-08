‘Women to Women Mentoring’ helps Frederick women achieve their goals

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Women to Women Mentoring has several core programs with helping women reach their ultimate goals as their main focus.

“We had something here freshman year and I kind of came and like met some of the people that came and they gave like little talks,” said Brandi Davidson, a biochemistry major at Hood College.

Women to Women Mentoring has been in the community for about a decade. It started as a project of the Frederick County Commission for women and is now an organization helping women develop personally and professionally.

“When they noticed the gap in mentoring services for women in the community, it started as this program and it’s grown into a full-fledged organization with three different programs supporting women of all ages, backgrounds, wishes, and dreams,” Ashley Waters, interim executive director, women to women mentoring.

One of those programs includes their Women in STEM program.

“Our stem program is a partnership with FCC, Hood College, Mounts St. Mary’s and some other universities in the area, to help women who are interested in stem careers, be paired with people that are already in stem careers,” said Ashley Waters, the interim executive director for Women to Women Mentoring.

“I feel like in this kind of field, you won’t be able to talk to somebody very similar to you and you won’t be able to see that kind of what they do on a day to day basis, and just be able to kind of reach out to different fields that maybe you never even considered before,” said Davidson.

The program is only meeting virtually, but if you are interested in becoming a mentee, you can find the application here.