Women thriving for S.H.E. Week

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — S.H.E. Week this year is back with both virtual and in-person events.

What started as a way to recognize women’s equality day has grown over the past four years into a week celebrating the strength heart and equality of women in Frederick County, Maryland.

This year’s theme is “Women Thriving.”

“We found that clearly, this was an underrepresented population or women-owned businesses. Now we’ve grown to a week-long series of events, some cool panels. We’ve got some nonprofits that are being highlighted this year that we hadn’t before. Frankly, they’re as critical to keeping our community knitted together as our private sector businesses are,” said Rick Weldon, President and CEO of Frederick Chamber of Commerce.

Weldon says the goal of S.H.E. Week is to celebrate the power and influence of women.

The week takes place from August 22 to August 27.