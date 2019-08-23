Women-led businesses leading the economy

"It's given me an opportunity to focus on my family by owning a business."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, there are 11.6 million businesses owned by women in the United States that employ 9 million Americans in 2019.

Hagerstown’s very own Worx Graphic Design’s owner Laura Wallace said she started her own business because it actually gave her more time to spend with her son.

“I think any time you’re a mom or dad like gets a little crazy, but I started my business from my home when I was 6 1\2 months pregnant so I could be there with my son,” said Wallace. “I love being a mom but there’s also a fire inside me that my career is also extremely important to me”

The fire of women business owners like Wallace has fueled the American economy by $1.7 trillion.

“It can be challenging you know, being an owner of a business, it takes up a lot of brain capacity but being present is the most important thing to balance between being an entrepreneur and being a mom,” said Wallace. “When I’m home, I want to be at home and when I’m at work, I want to be at work.”

Coming from a similar perspective is Hagerstown’s new coffee shop The Nook owned by Josh and Courtney Richer. Courtney said they started their own businesses with the focus on supporting their family.

“We’ve always wanted to work for ourselves and provide for our two boys,” said Courtney. “Not only just providing for them but we also wanted to impact the community and get the point to spend more quality time with them.”

Despite many struggles, Courtney said owning her business is worth it in the end.

“Our main struggle right now is a balancing act of our time,” said Courtney. “We try to really focus on never missing games or missing school functions and being a business owner really allows us to focus on our family.”

Both women-lead businesses are planning to continue growing in the upcoming months– such as Worx Graphic Design launching their rebranding soon.