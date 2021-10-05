Women dies after apartment fire

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 54-year-old woman is dead after an apartment fire Tuesday.

The Frostburg Fire Department and other local fire departments responded to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Braddock Street.

When they arrived on scene, they were told a woman was possibly still inside a second-floor apartment. When they entered, they found the woman.

In a press release, the Deputy State Fire Marshals said the fire started in the apartment’s living room. The cause is still unknown.

They believe the woman tried to get out of the apartment, but ultimately couldn’t.

Investigators said they did see smoke alarms, but they had been disconnected and batteries removed.

“This tragic incident during Fire Prevention Week is a heartbreaking but real example of why you should never disconnect or remove batteries from smoke alarms. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place,” stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and positively identify the woman.