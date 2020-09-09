Women city council candidates participate in Hagerstown forum

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Five women candidates for Hagerstown City Council participated in a social media town hall Wednesday afternoon.

Tiara Burnett, Brooke Grossman, Takesha Martinez, Shelley McIntire, and Brenda Thiam shared their perspectives on serving in the city government. They appear on the November ballot, all running nonpartisan. The forum was organized by former local school board member Bernadette Wagner, an advocate for women seeking public office. Each candidate shared personal perspectives about the values and challenges they have faced in deciding to place their names on the ballot. And Wagner says the important thing is that citizens are engaged in choosing their leaders.



“I don’t really care how somebody votes,” says Wagner. “But I really want to encourage people to vote. So I don’t care how or who you vote for but I just want to make sure everyone exercises both their right and responsibility to vote.”

Elie Nogle works at a downtown specialty coffee shop while planning to further her education. And she is as passionate as Wagner about women having a seat at the table when it comes to having a say about governing. “I think it’s essential because we’re half of the population so you want representation for your local government,” says Nogle, “especially the city.” And with so many challenges for city leaders, she drives home the point, “it is vital to vote. vital.”

Hagerstown will also elect a new mayor this November. Incumbent Bob Bruchey decided to seek a seat on the city council instead of another term as mayor.