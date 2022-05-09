HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman is wanted after a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Police first responded to Oak Hill Avenue around 4:35 p.m. and found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen. She was transported to Meritus Medical Center, and police said that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police found that the victim and 36-year-old Ashley Dawn Taylor were acquaintances and got into a fight when the victim was shot. They said that Taylor has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and other handgun violations.

Anyone with information is asked to email afleegal@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.