Woman suffers life threatening injuries after being struck by a car

Maryland

The 31-year-old woman was attempting to cross Tuckerman Lane when Chase Dobler of Rockville hit her with his car. He wasn't injured.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Montgomery County Police Department reports it happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way.

NORTH BETHESDA, M.d. (WDVM) — A woman is suffering life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in North Bethesda.

The Montgomery County Police Department reports it happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way.

The 31-year-old woman was attempting to cross Tuckerman Lane when Chase Dobler of Rockville hit her with his car. He wasn’t injured.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News