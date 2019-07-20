Woman suffers life threatening injuries after being struck by a car

The Montgomery County Police Department reports it happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way.

The 31-year-old woman was attempting to cross Tuckerman Lane when Chase Dobler of Rockville hit her with his car. He wasn't injured.

NORTH BETHESDA, M.d. (WDVM) — A woman is suffering life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in North Bethesda.

The Montgomery County Police Department reports it happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way.

The 31-year-old woman was attempting to cross Tuckerman Lane when Chase Dobler of Rockville hit her with his car. He wasn’t injured.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.