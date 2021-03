PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County Tuesday morning, U.S. Park Police said.

Police say a woman was hit and killed around 4:30 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene, police say.

The crash initially closed the northbound lanes, but have been reopened.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.