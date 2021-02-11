Woman stabbed during attempted sexual assault, robbery in Gaithersburg; suspect at large

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed a 52-year-old woman during an attempted sexual assault and robbery in Gaithersburg on Feb. 3.

Police say the woman had just left a bus last Wednesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Grove Lane and Amity Drive when the suspect, a man, grabbed her from behind.

The woman told police he attempted to steal her purse and sexually assault her. During the assault, police say, the suspect stabbed her in the upper body.

The man, described as a Black man standing at 5 feet, 11 inches wearing all dark clothing, fled the scene on foot when he saw a car coming.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

MPD asks that anyone who may have been in the area of Washington Grove Lane and Amity Drive during at the time of the incident who may have seen the suspect or anything suspicious to call the Sixth District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.