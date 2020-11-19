Woman shot in Hagerstown, police asking for public assistance

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman was shot in the area of Matthew’s Alley and Cannon Avenue in downtown Hagerstown.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she is undergoing surgery, officials say. Police say they are attempting to locate a black Chrysler 200 that may have been involved.

At this time, no further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detective Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org.

